HDFC Bank (HDB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

HDB traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 771,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $112.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

