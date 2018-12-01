Head to Head Contrast: BioTelemetry (BEAT) versus Biocorrx (BICX)

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) and Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioTelemetry and Biocorrx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioTelemetry $286.78 million 8.24 -$15.95 million $0.97 73.13 Biocorrx $650,000.00 25.72 -$29.70 million N/A N/A

BioTelemetry has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of BioTelemetry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biocorrx shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of BioTelemetry shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Biocorrx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BioTelemetry and Biocorrx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioTelemetry 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioTelemetry currently has a consensus target price of $63.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.91%. Given BioTelemetry’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than Biocorrx.

Profitability

This table compares BioTelemetry and Biocorrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioTelemetry 4.34% 22.56% 11.15% Biocorrx -1,165.09% -241.46% -1,060.56%

Risk and Volatility

BioTelemetry has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocorrx has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats Biocorrx on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc., a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry service; and event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and pacemaker and international normalized ratio monitoring services to cardiologists and electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, including cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. This segment's centralized services comprise ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices that include event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors, as well as a wireless BGM system. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Biocorrx

BioCorRx Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment program for use in rehabilitation and treatment centers in the United States. The company distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant. It is also developing BICX101, an injectable naltrexone product; and BICX102, an implantable naltrexone implant for the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. The company distributes its program to healthcare providers, independent licensed clinics, and licensed healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as Fresh Start Private Management, Inc. and changed its name to BioCorRx Inc. in January 2014. BioCorRx Inc. is headquartered in Anaheim, California.

