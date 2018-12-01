Head to Head Contrast: Ultra Petroleum (UPL) & WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR (WOPEY)

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) and WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ultra Petroleum and WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 1 2 0 0 1.67 WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.26%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 16.40% -18.50% 12.92% WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Ultra Petroleum does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $891.87 million 0.28 $177.14 million $2.03 0.63 WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR $3.91 billion 5.42 $1.02 billion N/A N/A

WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum.

Summary

WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR beats Ultra Petroleum on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Petroleum

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyomingthe Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in approximately 112,000 gross acres in Wyoming. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About WOODSIDE Pet Lt/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons. The company's products include liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the North West Shelf project located in Western Australia; and operates a fleet of floating oil production, storage, and offloading facilities in Australia. The company's exploration portfolio includes emerging and frontier provinces in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, the Atlantic margins, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It is also involved in the provision of trading, LNG processing, ship chartering, and other services. The company operates in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

