Head to Head Review: Bloom Energy (BE) and Thermon Group (THR)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Thermon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -32.18% N/A -16.88% Thermon Group 3.45% 10.22% 5.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bloom Energy and Thermon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 4 3 0 2.25 Thermon Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 51.11%. Thermon Group has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.90%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Thermon Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.2% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Thermon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and Thermon Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $375.99 million 4.79 -$262.59 million N/A N/A Thermon Group $308.61 million 2.39 $11.91 million $0.99 22.82

Thermon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy.

Summary

Thermon Group beats Bloom Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, and controlling tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

