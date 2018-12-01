Head-To-Head Survey: Wisdom Homes of America (WOFA) vs. Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

Wisdom Homes of America (OTCMKTS:WOFA) and Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wisdom Homes of America and Builders FirstSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wisdom Homes of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Builders FirstSource 1 3 7 0 2.55

Builders FirstSource has a consensus price target of $19.10, suggesting a potential upside of 41.17%. Given Builders FirstSource’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Builders FirstSource is more favorable than Wisdom Homes of America.

Risk and Volatility

Wisdom Homes of America has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Builders FirstSource has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wisdom Homes of America and Builders FirstSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Builders FirstSource $7.03 billion 0.22 $38.78 million $1.27 10.65

Builders FirstSource has higher revenue and earnings than Wisdom Homes of America.

Profitability

This table compares Wisdom Homes of America and Builders FirstSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wisdom Homes of America N/A N/A N/A Builders FirstSource 1.44% 48.32% 6.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Wisdom Homes of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Builders FirstSource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Builders FirstSource beats Wisdom Homes of America on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wisdom Homes of America

Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. engages in opening and operating manufactured home retail centers for homebuyers in Texas. The company was formerly known as SearchCore, Inc. and changed its name to Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. in March 2015. Wisdom Homes of America, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products include lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and OSB products that are used in on-site house framing; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand. The company's manufactured products consist of wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood; gypsum, roofing, and insulation products, including wallboards, ceilings, joint treatments, and finishes, as well as vinyl, composite, and wood sidings; and exterior trims, other exteriors, metal studs, and cement products. In addition, it offers other building products and services, such as cabinets and hardware, as well as turn-key framing, shell construction, design assistance, and professional installation services. Further, the company supplies professional grade building products, such as lumber and lumber sheet goods, and various windows, doors, and millwork lines. The company was formerly known as BSL Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Builders FirstSource, Inc. in October 1999. Builders FirstSource, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

