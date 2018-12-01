Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Receives $55.62 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIIQ shares. TheStreet upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

HIIQ stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,935. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.80 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 14.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 3.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 20.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

