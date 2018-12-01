Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) EVP Sells $139,740.68 in Stock

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $139,740.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,131.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,462,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,219,000 after buying an additional 182,166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 960,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,091,000 after buying an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 236,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,802,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.9 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

