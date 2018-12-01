Hebron Technology (HEBT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.99

Shares of Hebron Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HEBT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 23390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Hebron Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Hebron Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and installation of valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering sector in the People's Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings.

