Hecla Mining (HL) Shares Down 6.6%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)’s share price was down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 5,487,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 4,812,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 13,731.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,924 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hecla Mining (HL) Shares Down 6.6%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/hecla-mining-hl-shares-down-6-6.html.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.