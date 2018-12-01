Henderson Opportunities Trust (HOT) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -2.50

Headlines about Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) have been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Henderson Opportunities Trust earned a media sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HOT opened at GBX 994.50 ($12.99) on Friday. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 890 ($11.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

In other news, insider Wendy Colquhoun bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, for a total transaction of £9,850 ($12,870.77).

About Henderson Opportunities Trust

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

