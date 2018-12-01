Hexcel Co. (HXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.55.

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 441.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.67. 577,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,438. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $56.34 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

