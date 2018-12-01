Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 404,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 58,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 208,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 149,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

