Himax Technologies (HIMX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIMX. Cowen set a $7.00 price target on Himax Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Macquarie cut shares of Himax Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.27. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.20 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,886,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 474,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

