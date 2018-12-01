HM Payson & Co. Has $3.31 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,064 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 523.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $62.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

