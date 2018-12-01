HM Payson & Co. Sells 491 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,074,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,768,477,000 after acquiring an additional 212,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,549,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,660,126,000 after acquiring an additional 638,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,242,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,253,000 after acquiring an additional 283,720 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 33.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,054,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $837,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,572,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 113,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $175.34 on Friday. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $165.00 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

