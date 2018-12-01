HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) EVP Cynthia Nustad Sells 112,397 Shares

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) EVP Cynthia Nustad sold 112,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $3,893,432.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cynthia Nustad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HMS alerts:

On Tuesday, November 27th, Cynthia Nustad sold 78,899 shares of HMS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $2,695,189.84.

NASDAQ:HMSY traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 748,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMSY. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HMS by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of HMS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMSY shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) EVP Cynthia Nustad Sells 112,397 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/hms-holdings-corp-hmsy-evp-cynthia-nustad-sells-112397-shares.html.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.