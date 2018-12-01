Home Depot Inc (HD) Holdings Decreased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,417,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,115,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $377,025,000 after buying an additional 45,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

NYSE HD opened at $180.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/home-depot-inc-hd-holdings-decreased-by-capital-insight-partners-llc.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.