HP (HPQ) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.52. HP also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.12-2.22 EPS.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

NYSE HPQ opened at $23.00 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $15.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 155.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In related news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $17,880,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,055 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,479. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

