HPQ Silicon Resources (HPQ) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.45

Media stories about HPQ Silicon Resources (CVE:HPQ) have trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HPQ Silicon Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.45 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of HPQ Silicon Resources stock remained flat at $C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 36,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 3.50. HPQ Silicon Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.14.

HPQ Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc explores for and evaluates high purity quartz mineral resources in Canada. It holds interests in the high purity quartz properties that cover an area of approximately 3,500 Ha located in Quebec. The company through, PUREVAP quartz vaporization reactor process, reduces quartz to high purity silicon and/or polycrystalline silicon products.

