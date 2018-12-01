HSBC Begins Coverage on Aker BP ASA (DETNF)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DETNF. Bank of America lowered Aker BP ASA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aker BP ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. As of December 31, 2017, it had working interests in 28 fields/projects containing estimated total net proven reserves of 692 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves of 914 million barrels of oil equivalents.

