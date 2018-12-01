Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 225,335 Shares of Energen Co. (EGN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,335 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Energen worth $25,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 13.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 20.7% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energen by 6.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGN stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.16 and a beta of 1.50. Energen Co. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $89.83.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Energen had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energen Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energen from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. National Alliance Securities cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Energen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Energen Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

