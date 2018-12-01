Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $22.18 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,108 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 193.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 37.7% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

