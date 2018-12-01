HSBC Trims GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Target Price to GBX 2,000

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price reduced by HSBC from GBX 2,030 ($26.53) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 12th. Societe Generale set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,527.84 ($19.96).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,621.60 ($21.19) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.