Hubii Network Price Reaches $0.0629 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Over the last week, Hubii Network has traded down 56.2% against the dollar. One Hubii Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00001499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $937,668.00 and $330.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.43 or 0.02274424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00126422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00195760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.78 or 0.09384686 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hubii Network Profile

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,907,834 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork. Hubii Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jacobotoll.

Buying and Selling Hubii Network

Hubii Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.