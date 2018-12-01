HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. cut its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,031 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of HubSpot worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in HubSpot by 85.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 16.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In related news, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 27,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $3,388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider J Donald Sherman sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $3,993,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,040 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,005 shares of company stock worth $16,828,519. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBS opened at $139.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $162.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

