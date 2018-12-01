Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,849,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 101,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 210,651 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HPP opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 6,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $197,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,957 shares of company stock worth $405,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is areal estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Media & Entertainment Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

