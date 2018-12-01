Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,589,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.28% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $919,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $215.50 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $201.56 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.34%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.31.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

