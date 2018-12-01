Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Position Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $215.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $201.56 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.34%.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $246.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-position-lowered-by-westpac-banking-corp.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.