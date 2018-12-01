HUYA (HUYA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HUYA. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised HUYA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HUYA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.96.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 79.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,136,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 943,384 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in shares of HUYA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 869,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HUYA by 73.3% during the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $23,681,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the second quarter worth $19,362,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

