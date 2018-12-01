Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,629 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $71.31 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider 8-26-22 Gp Llc sold 196,719 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $15,361,786.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,809,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,540 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $541,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,828 shares of company stock valued at $20,902,937 over the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $92.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.41.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

