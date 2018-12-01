Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Volume Tops $212,828.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $212,828.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, HADAX and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.02232947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00125467 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00194502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $388.88 or 0.09179527 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

