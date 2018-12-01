IBEX Technologies (IBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

IBEX Technologies Inc (CVE:IBT) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 11100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

IBEX Technologies Company Profile (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company produces a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B.

