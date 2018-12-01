Ignition (IC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. Ignition has a total market cap of $128,083.00 and approximately $356.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ignition has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00003064 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006530 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00022030 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00242856 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000939 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Ignition’s total supply is 1,032,739 coins and its circulating supply is 977,415 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org.

Ignition Coin Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

