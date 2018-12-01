Imv Inc (IMV) to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Dawson James Forecasts

Imv Inc (TSE:IMV) – Research analysts at Dawson James issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 26th. Dawson James analyst C. Werther anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. Dawson James also issued estimates for IMV’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.06 million.

Shares of IMV opened at C$8.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.57. IMV has a 1-year low of C$5.06 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system.

