ING Groep (INGA) Given a €12.80 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €12.80 ($14.88) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €15.40 ($17.91) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.90 ($15.00) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.39 ($16.74).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.41).

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

