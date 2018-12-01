ING Groep (INGA) PT Set at €17.10 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.10 ($19.88) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.39 ($16.74).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

