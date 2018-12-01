Ingersoll-Rand PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Ingersoll-Rand has increased its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Ingersoll-Rand has a dividend payout ratio of 38.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to earn $6.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Ingersoll-Rand declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

