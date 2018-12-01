Ink Protocol (XNK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.69 Million

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $216,634.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, Bancor Network and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.02240349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00126404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00196466 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.59 or 0.09247095 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

