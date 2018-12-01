Innogy (IGY) Given a €36.76 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a report published on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Independent Research set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.76 ($42.74) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €38.40 ($44.65) price target on Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Innogy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.25 ($42.16).

ETR:IGY opened at €40.38 ($46.95) on Friday. Innogy has a 52 week low of €29.11 ($33.85) and a 52 week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. It operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division engages in the generation of electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power generation activities primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and Italy.

