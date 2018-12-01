Innospec (IOSP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IOSP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,570,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,497,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.