Innoviva Inc (INVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,821,357 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 13,434,797 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Innoviva by 506.7% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

INVA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Innoviva Inc (INVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/innoviva-inc-inva-sees-large-growth-in-short-interest.html.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.