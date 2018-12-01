Innoviva Inc (INVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,821,357 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 13,434,797 shares. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,442,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVA. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $167,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Innoviva by 506.7% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
INVA stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 2.19.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 110.01% and a net margin of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Innoviva Company Profile
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).
See Also: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.