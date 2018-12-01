Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) CFO Peter Kies Sells 10,001 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) CFO Peter Kies sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,805.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INO remained flat at $$5.35 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 722,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 232.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 236,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

