INS Ecosystem (INS) Trading Up 13.7% Over Last Week

INS Ecosystem (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One INS Ecosystem token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00008538 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Liqui, Kucoin and Binance. In the last week, INS Ecosystem has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. INS Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of INS Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

INS Ecosystem Token Profile

INS Ecosystem was first traded on December 4th, 2017. INS Ecosystem’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,300,918 tokens. INS Ecosystem’s official message board is blog.ins.world. INS Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ins_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for INS Ecosystem is ins.world. The Reddit community for INS Ecosystem is /r/ins_ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INS Ecosystem

INS Ecosystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INS Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INS Ecosystem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INS Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

