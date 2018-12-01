Insider Buying: Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (EOS) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS) insider Frederick (Fred) Bart purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.69 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,465.00 ($9,549.65).

EOS traded up A$0.10 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching A$2.70 ($1.91). The company had a trading volume of 11,484 shares.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Germany. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments. The company specializes in space information based on the use of EOS-developed instruments and sensors to detect, track, classify, and characterize objects in space.

