Insider Buying: HCI Group Inc (HCI) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HCI opened at $54.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.29 million, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. HCI Group Inc has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded HCI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc primarily engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also owns and operates one full-service restaurant, two marinas, two retail shopping centers, and one office building.

