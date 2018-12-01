Insider Buying: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) VP Purchases $12,047.75 in Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) VP Peter Alcorn acquired 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,047.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,116 shares in the company, valued at $153,604.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,825. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $510.07 million, a P/E ratio of 140.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $18.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,384.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 462.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $359,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $883,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

