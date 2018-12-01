Insider Buying: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) CEO Acquires $999,606.80 in Stock

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) CEO Christopher Frost acquired 25,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $999,606.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MIC stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $67.84.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $473.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 25.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,338,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,194,000 after buying an additional 2,751,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,447,000 after buying an additional 296,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,621,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,793,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 165.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 882,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,234,000 after buying an additional 550,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,375.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 775,336 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

