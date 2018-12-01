Insider Selling: Byline Bancorp Inc (BY) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $20,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 36,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,467. Byline Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.56 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. 33.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

