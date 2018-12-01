Insider Selling: CMC Markets Plc (CMCX) Insider Sells 13,051 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) insider Clare Salmon sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £14,747.63 ($19,270.39).

Shares of LON CMCX opened at GBX 112.40 ($1.47) on Friday. CMC Markets Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 109.50 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.25 ($2.43).

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 22nd. The company reported GBX 2.70 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) by GBX (1.60) (($0.02)).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCX shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Numis Securities raised shares of CMC Markets to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 145 ($1.89) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

