Insider Selling: Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX) Director Sells $2,947,059.00 in Stock

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 39,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,059.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 250,392 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $18,932,139.12.

On Friday, November 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 87,395 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $6,698,826.75.

On Friday, November 9th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 169,344 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $13,972,573.44.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 204,300 shares of Genomic Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $16,207,119.00.

Genomic Health stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,905.00 and a beta of 0.44. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Genomic Health had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GHDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Genomic Health in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

